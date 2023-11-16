Fox's Michigan-Penn State Telecast Tops College Football Viewership: The Week in Sports Ratings
NBA scores top slots among non-football telecasts
The NFL continued its domination of the live sports charts last week, while controversy surrounding the Michigan college football team helped Fox draw more than nine million viewers to its coverage of the Wolverines’ Big Ten Conference battle against Penn State.
The November 11 Fox telecast, which saw Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh suspended by the Big Ten Conference before the start of the game over the team’s alleged sign-stealing, averaged 9.15 million viewers, the sixth college football game this season to top 9 million viewers, according to Nielsen numbers published by SportsMedia Watch.
Overall, Fox’s November 12 late afternoon NFL game telecast was the most-watched live sports event, averaging 21.73 million viewers, followed by CBS's early window of NFL games, which drew 16.26 million viewers.
Four NBA telecasts topped the non-football telecast list, led by ESPN’s November 10 Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns contest, which drew 1.92 million viewers. Falling outside the top five most-watched events was the November 11 NWSL final on CBS, which drew 817,000 viewers, which was down from last year’s inaugural primetime airing of the championship game, which drew 915,000 viewers, according to SportsBusiness Journal.
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Viewership
|November 12
|NFL On Fox (late window)
|Fox
|21.73 million
|November 12
|NFL On CBS (early window)
|CBS
|16.26 million
|November 12
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|15.64 million
|November 12
|NFL On Fox (early window)
|Fox
|12.51 million
|November 9
|Thursday Night Football
|Prime Video
|9.56 million
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Viewership
|November 10
|NBA: Lakers-Suns
|ESPN
|1.92 million
|November 8
|NBA: Warriors-Nuggets
|ESPN
|1.85 million
|November 8
|NBA: Spurs-Knicks
|ESPN
|1.65 million
|November 10
|NBA: Nets-Celtics
|ESPN
|1.40 million
|November 10
|College Basketball: Arizona-Duke
|ESPN2
|1.19 million
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.