Fox's Michigan-Penn State Telecast Tops College Football Viewership: The Week in Sports Ratings

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) is pushed out of bounds at the end of a long first half run by Penn State safety Kevin Winston, Jr. (21) as Penn State head coach James Franklin watches during the Michigan Wolverines versus Penn State Nittany Lions game on November 11, 2023 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA.

The NFL continued its domination of the live sports charts last week, while controversy surrounding the Michigan college football team helped Fox draw more than nine million viewers to its coverage of the Wolverines’ Big Ten Conference battle against Penn State.

The November 11 Fox telecast, which saw Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh suspended by the Big Ten Conference before the start of the game over the team’s alleged sign-stealing, averaged 9.15 million viewers, the sixth college football game this season to top 9 million viewers, according to Nielsen numbers published by SportsMedia Watch.

Overall, Fox’s November 12 late afternoon NFL game telecast was the most-watched live sports event, averaging 21.73 million viewers, followed by CBS's early window of NFL games, which drew 16.26 million viewers.

Four NBA telecasts topped the non-football telecast list, led by ESPN’s November 10 Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns contest, which drew 1.92 million viewers. Falling outside the top five most-watched events was the November 11 NWSL final on CBS, which drew 817,000 viewers, which was down from last year’s inaugural primetime airing of the championship game, which drew 915,000 viewers, according to SportsBusiness Journal.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top-Rated Live Sports Events, Nov. 6-12 Date Event Network Viewership November 12 NFL On Fox (late window) Fox 21.73 million November 12 NFL On CBS (early window) CBS 16.26 million November 12 Sunday Night Football NBC 15.64 million November 12 NFL On Fox (early window) Fox 12.51 million November 9 Thursday Night Football Prime Video 9.56 million