Fox: Zack Space, Russ Feingold Projected to Lose

Democratic House member Zack Space and Senator Russ Feingold are projected to lose their seats.

Space is a moderate two-term Democratic member of the

House Communications Subcommittee who has stood up for small cable

operators.

Feingold is the Wisconsin Senator whose name is synonymous with campaign finance reform legislation.

The liberal Democrat also had some tough questions for

Comcast/NBCU during Judiciary Committee hearings in the Senate,

essentially asking the companies if they would agree to divest all their

Internet TV interests, stop bundling channels, and

tie cable rate increases to the rate of inflation.

Not surprisingly, Republican John McCain, another cable rate critic, retained his Arizona Senate seat.

