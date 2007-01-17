Trending

At Fox, Women Will Rule the World

By

Fox is taking its latest shot in the unscripted arena with When Women Rule The World, from Rocket Science Laboratories, the creators of Joe Millionaire.

The series, which Fox plans to air this spring, features a group of men and women in a remote location, with the gimmick that the women call all the shots as the group builds its own society.

The network did not announce a premiere date or a host.