At Fox, Women Will Rule the World
By Ben Grossman
Fox is taking its latest shot in the unscripted arena with When Women Rule The World, from Rocket Science Laboratories, the creators of Joe Millionaire.
The series, which Fox plans to air this spring, features a group of men and women in a remote location, with the gimmick that the women call all the shots as the group builds its own society.
The network did not announce a premiere date or a host.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.