Fox wins Wednesday

Fox won big again Wednesday night, with American Idol: Search for a Superstar anchoring the network's

lineup from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Idol's lead-in and lead-out shows -- the season finales of That 70s Show and Bernie Mac, respectively -- also won their time periods

across the key ratings categories.

NBC was a distant second across most of the key categories with

Dateline, the season finale of The West Wing and Law &

Order.

ABC was third in adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 and fourth in

households and viewers with My Wife & Kids, George Lopez, The Bachelor: Women Talk Back and Extreme Makeover.

CBS was fourth in the demos and third in households and viewers with Star

Search, 60 Minutes II and 48 Hours Investigates.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: Fox 11.5

rating/18 share, NBC 9.3/15, CBS 7.1/11 and ABC 6.4/10.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 9.1/23, NBC 4.6/12, ABC 4.2/11 and CBS 2.9/7.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network scored a 6.2/9 (household) with

the Dawson's Creek series finale, while a special two-hour

Enterprise on UPN averaged a 4.2/6.