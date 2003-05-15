Fox wins Wednesday
Fox won big again Wednesday night, with American Idol: Search for a Superstar anchoring the network's
lineup from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Idol's lead-in and lead-out shows -- the season finales of That 70s Show and Bernie Mac, respectively -- also won their time periods
across the key ratings categories.
NBC was a distant second across most of the key categories with
Dateline, the season finale of The West Wing and Law &
Order.
ABC was third in adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 and fourth in
households and viewers with My Wife & Kids, George Lopez, The Bachelor: Women Talk Back and Extreme Makeover.
CBS was fourth in the demos and third in households and viewers with Star
Search, 60 Minutes II and 48 Hours Investigates.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: Fox 11.5
rating/18 share, NBC 9.3/15, CBS 7.1/11 and ABC 6.4/10.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 9.1/23, NBC 4.6/12, ABC 4.2/11 and CBS 2.9/7.
In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network scored a 6.2/9 (household) with
the Dawson's Creek series finale, while a special two-hour
Enterprise on UPN averaged a 4.2/6.
