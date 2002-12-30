Fox tops Sunday

According to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, Fox won the

key demos Sunday night and tied for first with ABC for households with a

football overrun and the movie Die Hard 3.

ABC was second across most of the key ratings categories (and first in total

viewers) with the movie The Sound of Music.

CBS was third with 60 Minutes, Becker and You've Got

Mail.

NBC was fourth with Dateline, American Dreams, Law & Order

and Boomtown.

For the night, the household ratings: Fox and ABC 7.0 rating/12 share; CBS

6.9/11; NBC 5.5/9.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 4.8/13, ABC 3.6/9, CBS 2.8/7 and NBC 2.5/7.

In Nielsen's local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.6/4 household with

Gilmore Girls: Beginnings, Charmed and a special.

On Saturday, Fox was first in the key adult demos with Cops and

America's Most Wanted, and CBS was first in households and total

viewers with Hack, The District and The Agency.

NBC was tied with Fox for first among adults 18 through 34 and second among

adults 18 through 49 with Fear Factor and a Saturday Night Live

prime time special.

ABC aired the movie Mrs. Doubtfire and tied CBS for third among adults

18 through 49.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate household ratings: CBS 5.5/10,

Fox 4.6/9, ABC 3.9/7 and NBC 3.3/6.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 2.5/8; NBC 2.0/7; ABC and CBS 1.9/6.

On Friday, NBC won across the key ratings categories with Dateline and

Law & Order: SVU.

ABC was second among adults 18 through 49 with America's Funniest Home

Videos, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The Drew Carey Show and 20/20.

CBS was second in households and total viewers with 48 Hours and

The Kennedy Center Honors. Fox was third among adults 18 through 49 and 18

through 34 with a special on the 30th anniversary of M*A*S*H. The Nielsen

fast affiliate ratings for the night, households: NBC 8.0/15; CBS 5.0/9; ABC

and Fox 4.4/8.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 3.7/12, ABC 2.6/9, Fox 2.4/8 and CBS 1.2/4.

The WB averaged a 2.9/5 for its Friday comedy block, and UPN averaged a 2.1 for

the movie Mortal Kombat.