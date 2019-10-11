Fox to Air Town Hall on Threats to Police

Fox News Channel will be presenting a prime time Town Hall America special at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Harris Faulkner: Police Emergency will air live from Fox News headquarters in New York and in front of a studio audience filled with those "connected to the police community."

Faulkner currently hosts two FNC weekday hours, Outnumbered at noon ET and Outnumbered Overtime at 1 p.m.

The town hall will focus on "threats and violence against police officers" and include interviews with injured police and their families.

Key topics for discussion include "the impact of rhetoric in America, the suicide crisis among police officers."

Back in August, the AP reported on a "a rash of suicides by police officers [that] has shaken the New York Police Department [nine this year], leading the commissioner to declare a mental health emergency and highlighting the problem of untreated depression among law enforcement officers nationwide."