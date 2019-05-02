Fox Slates Gillibrand Town Hall

The Democratic National Committee may have barred Fox from hosting debates among Democratic presidential candidates, but that hasn't stopped the network from snagging those candidates for a series of town hall meetings on the network.

According to the network's president, Jay Wallace, it has lined up Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) for a June 2 town hall live from Iowa. It will be moderated by FNC's other Wallace, Chris, host of Fox News Sunday.

It will be Fox's fifth presidential town hall and the fourth with Democrats. Bernie Sanders has already appeared, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) lined up for May 8 in Milwaukee and Mayor Pete Buttigieg scheduled for May 19 in New Hampshire.

“We are pleased to welcome Sen. Gillibrand to our lineup, further establishing FOX News as a vital destination for 2020 candidates," said Jay Wallace.

The Democratic National Committee won't let Fox host any of its primary elections, citing a New Yorker story suggesting Fox founder Rupert Murdoch had a too-cozy relationship with the Trump Administration.

The DNC's first debate will actually be two debates, broken up over two nights given the number of candidates--as many as 20--but Fox won't hosting those or any others, the DNC said.

DNC Chair Tom Perez made the announcement March 6, much to the chagrin of Fox. Chris Wallace has gotten good reviews for his presidential debate moderating.