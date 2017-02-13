Fox Renews ‘Lucifer’ for Third Season

Fox said it ordered a third season of its series Lucifer.

The network has ordered 22 episodes from Warner Bros. Television.

“Lucifer is one of those rare shows that starts strong out of the gate, and just keeps getting better and better,” said David Madden, president of entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company. “Tom, Lauren and the entire cast have really made these characters three-dimensional, and the production team – Jerry, Len, Jonathan, Joe and Ildy – is one of the best in the business. We’d also like to thank our partners Warner Bros. for their commitment to this show and we look forward to seeing where this wildly innovative series takes us in Season 3.”



Fox says Lucifer has been delivering an average multiplatform audience of 8 million viewers. It’s spring premiere is scheduled for May 1.

Lucifer is produced by Warner Bros. Television, in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Aggressive Mediocrity. The series is based on characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo from DC Entertainment.

Tom Kapinos wrote and executive produced the pilot. The series is executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson. Len Wiseman serves as director and executive producer.

Lucifer stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer and Scarlett Estevez.