Fox Renews ‘The Four’ for a Second Season

Fox Broadcasting has renewed freshman music competition series The Four: Battle for Stardom for a second season.



The second season will premiere over the summer, according to Rob Wade, president, alternative series and specials at Fox.



“The Four is truly a next-generation show,” said Wade. “It has pushed past the boundaries of traditional music competition series by focusing on recording artists in an epic battle to become a superstar. And for the winner, guided by music giants Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, DJ Kahled, Meghan Trainor and Republic Records, this is just the beginning. We’d like to thank our panel, our ringleader, Fergie, the contestants and our incredible production team for delivering concert-quality shows every week. And we look forward to pushing the boundaries even further in Season Two.”



So far The Four is Fox’s highest-rated new unscripted series in nearly four years. It is averaging a 1.4 rating and 5 share among adults 18 to 49. Fox said it is also the most social new TV series this season with 5.5 million total social interactions.