Fox, PBS Seek Full-Court Review of Aereo Decision

Fox and other broadcasters have asked for en banc (full

court) re-hearing by the Second Circuit federal appeals court of the decision

by a three-judge panel of that court not to prevent Aereo from streaming TV

station signals while a district court weighs the broadcasters' challenge to

that service.

In the petition for a full hearing -- the decision by the

three-judge panel was 2-1 -- Fox, WPIX, WNET, Univision and PBS said that the

decision to deny the injunction "guts" a 1976 decision by Congress to

treat all services that retransmit broadcast programming to the public as being

engaged in "public performances" and "thus needed a license from

the copyright holder," which Aereo does not have.

"Unless reversed," they argue, "the decision

will wreak commercial havoc by allowing new and existing distributors to design

around this license requirement and profit from the delivery of copyrighted

programming while paying nothing for it."

They say unless the full court overrules the panel, the

ruling will have created a loophole that will "swallow" the entire

retransmission consent regime.

Broadcasters have been increasingly relying on retrans

payments as a needed additional revenue stream in competition to a host of new

video distribution outlets.

Fox said that Time Warner Cable and Dish are already

threatening to partner with Aereo or copy the model. Aereo says it is simply

providing remote access to antennas and the free over-the-air signals their

subs are entitled to.

Fox also raises the specter once again of being "forced

to consider converting their broadcast networks to subscription-based cable

channels."

Inan April 1 decision, which was no joke to broadcasters, the three-judge

panel upheld a District Court denial of an injunction filed by broadcasters

seeking to stop the company from streaming TV station signals to subscribers

without permission or payment. The District court has yet to rule on the

underlying broadcaster challenge, but the denial of the injunction means Aereo

can continue to stream the signals. It also means that if the broadcasters were

to lose in the district court, they would face an uphill battle on appeal, at

least on the copyright argument.

In rejecting that injunction, the court also

signaled it did not accept broadcasters' arguments that the service violated

copyright law. "We conclude that Aereo's transmissions of unique copies of

broadcast television programs created at its users' requests and transmitted

while the programs are still airing on broadcast television are not 'public

performances' of the Plaintiffs' copyrighted works under Cablevision," the

court said. "As such, Plaintiffs have not demonstrated that they are

likely to prevail on the merits on this claim in their copyright infringement

action."