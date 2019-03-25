Fox Orders Season Three for ‘9-1-1’ and ‘The Resident’

Fox has ordered third seasons for dramas 9-1-1 and The Resident. 9-1-1 is averaging 15.4 million total viewers, according to Fox, while The Resident does 11 million. Both shows are produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

“9-1-1 redefined what a procedural series can be, consistently delivering edge-of-your-seat emergencies, mixed with emotional story arcs and incredible performances from one of the most powerful teams of actors on television,” said Michael Thorn, entertainment president at Fox. “Kudos to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear and their entire crew, as well as the amazing cast anchored by Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt for raising the bar week after week.”

From creators Murphy, Falchuk and Minear, 9-1-1 explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and emergency operators who are thrust into the most frightening situations. The cast includes Bassett, Krause, Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Rockmund Dunbar and Ryan Guzman.

9-1-1 is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy, Falchuk and Minear are executive producers alongside Alexis Martin Woodall, Bradley Buecker, Bassett and Krause.

The Resident showcases “what really happens, both good and bad, in hospitals across the country,” said Fox. Executive producers include Todd Harthan, Amy Holden Jones, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Rob Corn, Phillip Noyce and Oly Obst.

“Amy Holden Jones, Todd Harthan and the team behind The Resident continue to showcase their brilliant storytelling, revealing both the triumphs and tragedy within the medical world," said Thorn. "Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp and Bruce Greenwood, along with the stellar cast, have developed rich and compelling characters through their heartfelt performances. We want to thank our producing partners, 20th Century Fox Television, who have steered these two extraordinary series. Both 9-1-1 and The Resident have many, many more stories to tell and we can’t wait to deliver them to fans next season.”