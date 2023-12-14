Fox Orders Crime Drama ‘Murder in a Small Town’ For 2024-2025

Fox has ordered the crime drama Murder in a Small Town for the 2024-2025 season. The series is based on the nine-book Karl Alberg series by L.R. Wright.

Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk will star.

The show follows Alberg, played by Sutherland, who moves to a quiet coastal town to soothe a psyche that has been battered by big-city police work. But the town has some secrets, and Karl will need to call upon all the skills that made him a world-class detective to solve the murders that continue to happen in the seemingly sleepy town.

Kreuk stars as Cassandra, a librarian who becomes Alberg’s muse, foil and romantic interest.

Sutherland is the son of Donald Sutherland and half-brother of Kiefer Sutherland. His credits include Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Apple TV Plus’s Plan B.

Kreuk has been in the CW shows Beauty and the Beast and Burden of Truth. Fox described the order as the network “continuing to deploy its strategy to identify premium content by working with international studios on creating new and innovative business models.”

Ian Weir is head writer and executive producer. The show will be produced in British Columbia, with Milan Cheylov exec producing along with Nick Orchard (Soapbox Productions), Morris Ruskin and Sharon Wisnia (Mojo Global Arts) and Jon Cotton.

“Ian has done a masterful job bringing L.R. Wright’s seminal detective Karl Alberg to life, finding his perfect alter ego, Rossif Sutherland, to star on screen alongside Kristin Kreuk,” said Michael Thorn, president, scripted programming, Fox Entertainment. “Murder in a Small Town illustrates our ongoing strategy to identify and commission impactful global content in a smart and effective manner with proven creative partners, all of which we have found in Ian, Milan, Sepia Films and Future Shack.”

Fox has acquired all U.S. rights for the show. It is produced by Sepia Films in association with Fox Entertainment and Jeff Wachtel’s Future Shack Entertainment.