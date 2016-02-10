Fox News Tops New Hampshire Cable Coverage

Fox News Channel was the top source for New Hampshire primary coverage, and Fox says it was the second-biggest primary audience in total viewers ever.

According to Nielsen, FNC averaged 4 million viewers (technically 3,929,170 in P2+) from 7 to 11 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 9), second only to the 4.4 million that tuned in for FNC’s Iowa caucus coverage last week. The coverage also drew 909,828 viewers in the key news 25-54 demo.

By comparison, CNN drew 2,487,962 in P2+ and 848,873 in the demo at 7-11. MSNBC was third with a 1,662,543 in P2+ and 455,222 in the demo.