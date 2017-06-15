Fox News Story Prompts Grassley Inquiry to Homeland

A Fox News story has prompted the powerful chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee to seek more information on federal investigations into the Rosslyn, Va.-based University of Management and Technology.

"According to Fox News, Defense Secretary James Mattis has also voiced concerns with the situation. Allegedly, Secretary Mattis said schools like UMT are attractive to the Chinese military because it could allow access to sensitive technology and insight into our capabilities," said chairman Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) in a letter to Department of Homeland Security secretary John Kelly.

Grassley is concerned, among other things, that thousands of records of service members enrolled at the school could be compromised. "Questions have been raised as to whether the UMT personnel in the Beijing office remotely accessed and compromised the personal and military histories of U.S. service members from China."

