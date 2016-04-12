Fox News' Megyn Kelly Interviewing Heidi Cruz
Fox News Channel's Megyn Kelly will interview Heidi Cruz, wife of presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) April 12 on The Kelly File at 9 p.m. ET.
It will be Cruz's first interview since Donald Trump's disparaging Twitter post about her, said Fox News.
Trump has since admitted it was a mistake to tweet a less than flattering photo of Heidi Cruz beside a glam shot of his own former model wife.
