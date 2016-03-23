Fox News Looks at ISIS Fight With 'War Stories: Fighting ISIS'

With an ISIS-linked terrorist attack in Brussels dominating the news cycle, Fox News Channel has scheduled an hour special for Friday night, War Stories: Fighting ISIS.

The 10 p.m. hour will be hosted by Fox News' Oliver North and contributor and former Navy Seal Leif Babin.

The special will focus on recent terror attacks and look at the ideology that breeds them. Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will talk to Fox News about strategy, allies in the war and U.S. troops in the Middle East.

There was an ISIS-linked suicide bombing in Turkey last weekend, followed by the Brussells bombings this week, for which ISIS took credit, that took more than 30 lives and injured many more.