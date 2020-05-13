Fox News Leads Cable News Nets’ Weekly Ratings Charge

Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to capture viewers as the three cable news networks remained at the top of the weekly cable ratings charts.

'Fox News' Outnumbered Overtime,' hosted by Harris Faulkner

Fox News led all networks in primetime for the 16th consecutive week with 3.5 million viewers during the week of May 4 to May 10, according to Nielsen. MSNBC finished second with 1.8 million viewers followed by CNN’s 1.4 million viewers.

Among the entertainment networks, HGTV and TLC tied with 1.2 million viewers, followed by TBS (993,000), A&E (977,000), Food Network (869,000), ESPN (868,000) and History (863,000).

Regarding the total day chart, Fox News won for the 18th consecutive week with 1.8 million viewers, followed by MSNBC, CNN, HGTV, Food Network and Nickelodeon, according to Nielsen.