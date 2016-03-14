Fox News to Host Fourth GOP Debate

Fox News is hosting yet another Republican presidential primary debate, this one in Salt Lake City March 21.

The two-hour debate is being held at the Salt Palace Convention Center and will also be carried on Fox News Radio.

The debate comes on the eve of the Utah and Arizona primaries and will be hosted by FNC's go-to debate team of Bret Baier, Megyn Kelly and Chris Wallace, who hosted the three previous FNC GOP debates.

Those three have been the three highest-rated programs, of any type, in the history of the network, topped by the first debate on Aug. 6 with 24 million viewers.

Whichever candidates remain in the race will be invited.