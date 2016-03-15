Fox News Gears Up for Long Primary Night

Fox News Channel is expecting a long primary night Tuesday, the second "Super" Tuesday of the primary season with five states up for grabs, including key general election states Ohio, Illinois and Florida.

Fox says its coverage will stretch from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., with Bret Baier and Megyn Kelly, two of the Fox debate moderator triumvirate, holding down the fort from 7-11 p.m., and the third member, Chris Wallace, providing analysis along with Karl Rove and Joe Trippi.

Bill Hemmer and Martha MacCallum will be breaking down the exit polls and key results.

At 11 p.m. there will be a special edition of The Kelly File, then of The Five, then more live coverage with anchors Eric Shawn and Heather Childers from 1 a.m. until 4 a.m.