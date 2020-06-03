Fox News Dominates May Cable Network Ratings

Fox News was the overwhelming choice of cable viewers during the month of May, topping both the primetime and total day charts for a month dominated by news of the COVID-19 virus and protests surrounding the death of George Floyd, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 3.4 million viewers in primetime during the week of April 27-May 31, easily topping MSNBC, which finished the month with 1.9 million viewers and CNN, which had its best May ever with 1.6 million viewers, said Nielsen.

HGTV and TLC tied for fourth place with 1.2 million viewers, while History finished the month in fifth place with 970,000 viewers. TBS (967,000), A&E Network (938,000), Discovery Channel (857,000), and Hallmark Channel (844,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks for May.

Fox News topped the total day chart with 1.8 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (1.1 million viewers) and CNN (1 million), said Nielsen.