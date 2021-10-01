Trending

Fox News Cuts Ribbon on New D.C. Digs

By

Upgraded facility pays tribute to Tony Snow, Charles Krauthammer

Fox News D.C. studio opening
Fox News Media execs cut the ribbon on the new Washington, D.C., newsroom and studios. (Image credit: Fox News Media)

Fox News unveiled a new Washington newsroom and studios with a ribbon-cutting Thursday night (Sept. 30) in advance of the top-rated cable news network's 25th anniversary Oct. 7.

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch did the ribbon-cutting honors for the newly reopened bureau, flanked by Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace

Actually, it is two studios, a digital tech platform for video graphics and a reconfigured newsroom according to Bret Baier, who reported on the new digs on Special Report.

The studio’s Green Room is named after the late Fox contributor Charles Krauthammer and the new radio studio after the late host of Fox News Sunday, Tony Snow.

John Eggerton
John Eggerton

Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.