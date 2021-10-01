Fox News Cuts Ribbon on New D.C. Digs

Fox News unveiled a new Washington newsroom and studios with a ribbon-cutting Thursday night (Sept. 30) in advance of the top-rated cable news network's 25th anniversary Oct. 7.



Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch did the ribbon-cutting honors for the newly reopened bureau, flanked by Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace.

Actually, it is two studios, a digital tech platform for video graphics and a reconfigured newsroom according to Bret Baier, who reported on the new digs on Special Report.



The studio’s Green Room is named after the late Fox contributor Charles Krauthammer and the new radio studio after the late host of Fox News Sunday, Tony Snow.