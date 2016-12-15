Fox News Channel Names Tom Lowell Managing Editor

Fox News Channel has named Tom Lowell VP and managing editor of news.

He will report to Jay Wallace, executive VP of news and editorial for the cable news net.

Lowell, who has been executive producer of The Kelly File, takes over Jan. 1. No word on who will succeed Lowell at The Kelly File.

Lowell joined the network in 2003, starting as a producer on Fox News Live. He launched America Live with Megyn Kelly in 2010 and The Kelly File in 2013.

Before joining the network, he was an EP at CBS affiliate WFSB-TV Hartford, Conn., WCVB-TV Boston (ABC) and Fox affiliate WSVN-TV Miami.