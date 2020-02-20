Fox News Channel Gets Klobuchar for Second Town Hall

Fox News Channel has lined up a town hall with Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.).

The event will be Feb. 27 in Raleigh, N.C., at 6:30-7:30 p.m. and moderated by Bret Baier, host of FNC's Special Report (weekdays, 6-7 p.m.), and Martha MacCallum, host of The Story (weekdays, 7-8 p.m.).

It is Fox's second town hall with Klobuchar, who participated in a CNN town hall Tuesday night.

“As Super Tuesday quickly approaches, we are looking forward to hosting Sen. Klobuchar for a second Fox News Channel town hall as she makes her case for becoming the Democratic presidential nominee to the largest cable news audience in the country," said FNC president and executive editor Jay Wallace.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, at his CNN town hall meeting (also Tuesday night), said that while he had no illusions about FNC objectivity, he felt it was important to reach out to that audience. Buttigieg makes a point of saying he will be president of all the people, including the ones that don't vote for him.

Fox, which was denied a hosting spot in the debate rotation by the Democratic National Committee, has held multiple town halls with Democratic candidates, including Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.