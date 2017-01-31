Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC to Cover Trump's Supreme Court Announcement

Fox , NBC, CBS and ABC will preempt regular programming Tuesday night (Jan. 31) to cover President Donald Trump's announcement of his pick to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

The President tweeted Monday that the announcement would be made live at 8 p.m.

According to a source at Fox, Shepard Smith will be anchoring Fox broadcast coverage of the announcement, while a source at NBC speaking on background said that Lester Holt would be anchoring a special report on the announcement.

ABC confirmed it, too, would be interrupting regular programming to carry the announcement live. George Stephanopoulos is anchoring.

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Scott Pelley will emcee a CBS News Special Report for the Eye at 8 p.m. ET. The network will return to programming at 8:30 p.m. ET with a repeat of Kevin Can Wait.

If you don't have access the big four nets, you can watch on the POTUS Facebook page and on the White House's YouTube channel.

You can also watch the announcement below:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=08uyPdzbpNU[/embed]