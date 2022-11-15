Fox Nation Teases 'Yellowstone: One-Fifty' Docuseries in New Trailer
Kevin Costner-hosted series on the 150th anniversary of national park debuts November 20
The Fox Nation streaming service will celebrate the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park in a four-part documentary debuting November 20, according to a new trailer for the series.
The series, Yellowstone: One-Fifty, is hosted by Kevin Costner -- star of Paramount Network's Yellowstone original series -- and will chronicle the history and wildlife of the national park, according to Fox Nation. Throughout the series Costner looks to discover whether it's still as wild and untouched as it was on the day of its inception and looks back in time at the events that led to its preservation, according to the streaming service.
The first episode of Yellowstone: One Fifty will debut on Fox News December 11, according to the company.
Also: 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Has Year's Biggest Scripted Premiere with 12.1 Million L+SD Viewers
