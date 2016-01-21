Fox Googles Jan. 28 Debate

In the ongoing partnership between news organizations and edge providers—Twitter, Facebook—for campaign coverage, Fox said Thursday it will partner with Google on the Jan. 28 GOP presidential candidate debate in Des Moines in advance of the Iowa caucuses.

Ted Cruz and Donald Trump are in a pitched battle for that important first victory.

The debate is being moderated by Bret Baier, Megyn Kelly and Chris Wallace.

The Google Trends home page will provide viewers on candidate searches of interest, topics covered during the debate and the page will be showcased on Fox in post-debate analysis.