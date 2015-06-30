Fox Finishes Upfront for Broadcast, Cable

Fox Networks Group finished its upfront with flat revenues across broadcast, cable and sports.

Fox combined its broadcast and cable sales groups late last year.

The broadcast network, where ratings have been down, recording lower sales in the 2% to 5% range, according to people familiar with the situation. Fox, which has had the highest ad prices among the broadcasters, adjusted its rates to attract more volume. That left pricing flat to down 2%.

Sources said Fox did more business based on the C7 measurement, which includes seven days worth of delayed viewing, than last year, when most deals were based on C3, which counts three days of delayed viewing.

Volume was up for sports and the Fox cable networks including FX.

Fox also did an increased amount of business with other emerging platforms including VOD, online and mobile.

CW and CBS have already finished their upfront deals. CW's volume was higher, it was unclear whether CBS was able to secure more upfront ad commitments than last year, when volume was down.

Overall, the market was expected to be fairly week, with overall volume down in the high single digits.