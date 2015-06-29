CBS Nearly Done With Upfront Deals

CBS says it is nearly done with its upfront deals and says it will lead the broadcasters in volume and price when the dust settles.

The most-watched network also says it has secured an increasing number of deals based on the C7 currency that includes seven days of delayed viewing, up from the current three-day C3 standard.

Last week CW said it was done with its upfront deals and Fox has been doing deals for two weeks.

Sources say they expect the overall market to be down in volume. CBS’ volume was down a year ago, but the network declined to comment on this year’s sales total so far.

As we near the finish line, we feel confident that when the Upfront marketplace comes to a close, CBS will have secured more total dollars – and the highest pricing – of all the broadcast networks,” a CBS spokesperson said. “Agencies and clients continue to value the strength, stability and delivery that our schedule provides, and are increasingly committing dollars against C7. “

The spokesperson added that “Looking ahead, Thursday Night Football and our new late night lineup will help us build on our number one position and bode well for us throughout the year.”