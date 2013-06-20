Fox to FCC: Get Out of Indecency Enforcement Biz

RELATED: ABCto FCC: Revamp Arbitrary, Inconsistent Indecency Policy

CBS:FCC Should Adopt 'Egregious Case' Indecency Enforcement Policy

NBC: FCCNeeds to Launch Indecency Enforcement Rulemaking

Fox has asked the FCC to dismiss all of its remaining

indecency complaints -- several hundred thousand remained at last check -- and

to get out of the business of regulating indecent content altogether.

It is not a new position for the network, which has long

argued the FCC's enforcement regime was chilling and unconstitutional, but it

was put rather forcefully in its latest input to the commission.

In comments June 19 on an FCC proposal to pursue only

"egregious" complaints, Fox said that is the least it could do. And

preferably, Fox said, the FCC should "conclude that it is legally

required, and logically bound, to cease attempting to enforce broadcast

indecency limits once and for all."

Given that the FCC's indecency enforcement power was rooted

in the medium's unique access to children, and given that the FCC is now

"just a small sliver of the panoply of video content available to an

average consumer today," and thus less uniquely and pervasively available

to children, the FCC should decide that it "no longer has any lawful

grounds to 'police' broadcast speech on the basis that it is indecent" and

admit that broadcasters should have the same First Amendment protections as any

other medium.

And even if the FCC does not cease and desist entirely, it

"should confine its interest, at most, to content that indisputably

includes an explicit portrayal of sexual or excretory organs or activities. The

Commission has no business attempting to regulate isolated or fleeting words or

images, nor should the FCC concern itself with innuendo or entendre. And in no

event should the Commission ever attempt to sanction content during live

programming or during news or public affairs programming."

As to the remaining complaints? The Supreme Court did not

throw out the FCC's indecency enforcement policy, but is said that the FCC had

not given sufficient notice of just how that policy would be applied. Given

that, said Fox, "regardless of the path it chooses to pursue going forward,

the Commission owes it to broadcasters and the Supreme Court to dismiss

whatever remains of the backlog of pending indecency cases."

Actually, the FCC asked for input on various options,

including that scaled-back approach as well as continuing with the policy of

pursuing fleeting nudity and adjectival profanity that stemmed from the Golden

Globes decision on Bono swearing on that awards show and the Janet Jackson

Super Bowl halftime show reveal on CBS.

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski adopted the

"egregious" policy last fall in part as a way to work through over a

million complaints that had backed up while the courts worked through various

challenges to those indecency decisions and others.

Not surprisingly, that position was a red flag to the

Parents Television Council, which has frequently complained about Fox

programming, both to the FCC and to the media.

"Fox is trying to re-litigate the Supreme Court cases

that it lost, rather than addressing the proposal by the FCC to focus only on

'egregious' instances of indecency," said Parents Television Council

president Tim Winter. "Fox has been making the same arguments for 10 years

and have [sic] already been rebuffed by the Supreme Court not once but twice.

Why won't Fox and the other networks simply abide by the common sense decency

law? If they can't, then they are unworthy of holding a license to use the

public's airwaves."