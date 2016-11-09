Fox Election Coverage Drives Most Social Interactions

According to Nielsen Social's top five series and specials list, Fox News Channel's election night coverage drew the most interactions on Facebook and Twitter of any TV program with 1,482,000 interactions, which are defined as "original social media posts related to a linear TV episode and the engagement with that original content."

Not surprisingly, election coverage claimed all four of the five spots.

Related: NAB's Smith—Election Is Media's Moment of Self-Reckoning

CNN was a distant second at 730,000 interactions, followed by NBC with 359,000 and MSNBC with 261,000.

The only non-election TV program to make the list was the 2016 Golden Glove awards at 313,000.