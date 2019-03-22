Fox Corp. Names Chief Litigation Counsel

Apparently, what's good for General Motors is good for the new Fox.

Fox has tapped Jeff Taylor to be EVP and chief litigation counsel for the company, which has re-launched as Fox Corp. following the March 20 close of Disney's purchase of its 21st Century Fox assets.

In addition to litigation, Taylor will oversee labor and employment, content protection, as well as compliance for all Fox Corp. operations, which includes the broadcast and cable networks, regional sports channels, digital platforms, and its TV station group.

Taylor, who will report to chief legal and policy officer Viet D. Dinh, was most recently deputy general counsel and chief compliance officer for GM and, before that, general counsel for Raytheon's defense systems arm.

"[Taylor] will be an invaluable leader of the law and policy team as FOX continues to grow and evolve," said Dinh.