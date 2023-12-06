Fox Celebrates ‘M*A*S*H’ When Special Airs New Year’s Day

Fox will air the special M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television on New Year’s Day. The special goes for two hours and features cast members Alan Alda, Gary Burghoff, William Christopher, Jamie Farr, Mike Farrell, Wayne Rogers and Loretta Swit, and executive producers Gene Reynolds and Burt Metcalfe, sharing their memories of the venerable show.

“In these intimate, highly personal remembrances, the creation and evolution of the show’s iconic characters are revealed, alongside rare and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage, photos and stories,” teases Fox

Key figures in the M*A*S*H family who have died, including writer/producer Larry Gelbart and cast members Larry Linville, Harry Morgan, McLean Stevenson and David Ogden Stiers, are remembered through clips and interviews.

"M*A*S*H is among the most iconic sitcoms in the annals of television history. It's a timeless show that comedically captures the 4077th medical corps and how they managed to maintain their sanity while saving lives on the front lines of the Korean War,” said Dan Harrison, executive VP, program planning & content strategy, Fox Entertainment. “Larry Gelbart, Gene Reynolds and Burt Metcalfe brought this incredible comedy to life thanks to their ensemble cast led by the incomparable Alan Alda. Fox is proud to celebrate the landmark achievements of one of the best comedies ever created."

Produced by 20th Television, M*A*S*H went for 11 seasons on CBS and wrapped in 1983.

“M*A*S*H is not only a great television series, it is a cultural phenomenon. It has made multiple generations of viewers laugh, cry and think, often in the same episode,” said the special’s executive producers, John Scheinfeld and Andy Kaplan. “We are excited to team with Fox to create this unprecedented window into an innovative television classic.”

The M*A*S*H series finale remains the highest rated telecast in television history, Fox said, delivering a 60.2 rating and 77 audience share.

The Comedy That Changed Television is directed by John Scheinfeld, who executive produces with Andy Kaplan. The special will be on Hulu and Tubi January 2.