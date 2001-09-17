Fox cameraman on fatal flight
Tom Pecorelli, 30, a cameraman for Fox Sports Net working out of Fox Network in Los Angeles, was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 11, the flight that was crashed into the World Trade Center. Pecorelli worked on National Sports Report and The Last Word With Jim Rome. - Joe Schlosser
