Fox: Cablevision Needs to Negotiate With Broadcaster, Not Government

"Cablevision's assertions that Fox has been operating in

violation of the FCC's good faith rule should be dismissed," Fox told

the FCC Tuesday. "Once Cablevision realizes that it has to negotiate

with Fox, rather than the government, they will

hopefully come back to the table and begin negotiating again in

earnest."

Fox was responding to Cablevision's letter to the FCC

Monday in which it alleged Fox was not bargaining in good faith. Both

Cablevision and Fox were asked to defend their bargaining or criticize

the others. While Fox chose not to accuse Cablevision

of not bargaining in good faith Monday, it defended itself against

Cablevision's allegations and characterizations.

Fox said that there was no basis

for Cablevision's assertions that it sweetened its deal while Fox

refused to make concessions.

Fox also warned that if the FCC weighed in against

most-favored-nation clauses, which are essentially minimum price

guarantees, it would destabilize the industry. "Fox, like other

programmers, has the right to use its business judgment in determining

an acceptable price for its programming, taking into account all

factors, including MFNs," said the company. Fox points out the Federal

Trade Commission has even made MNF provisions conditions in mergers to

insure nondiscriminatory terms to competitors.

Fox told the FCC that its negotiator's three word

sentence, "this is it," if he in fact said that, does not constitute a

single, unilateraly proposal, but must be seen in context of what

happened before and after. It said good faith does not

mean requiring a broadcaster to reduce the amount it is asking, though

it does require broadcasters to be open to more than one form of

consideration. Fox says it made "multiple, serious attempts" at such

good faith negotiation.

Fox says that there is nothing that would prevent it from timing its agreements to expire coincident with must-see programming.

Cablevision argued that because Fox has waivers to own

multiple media properties in New York it has unfair leverage in the

market and should be subject to different standards. Fox countered that

the FCC's public interest requirements "have never

been extended to require broadcasters to reach deals with al MVPDs for

retranmission consent, regardless of the price we are offered."

As to leverage, Fox suggested it was the pot calling out

the kettle. "If the FCC feels a need to look at the relative negotiating

leverage of the two parties in this context, it should also look at the

properties owned by Cablevision in the New

York metropolitan area" said Fox. That includes local newspaper,

Newsday; a free daily newspaper, weekly shopper, regional sports nets

MSG and MSG+, News 12, and Rainbow Media Holdings (AMC, IFC, Sundance,

WE.tv, Wedding Channel, and VOOM HD Networks). Fox

also pointed to its bundled high-speed Internet and voice service.

Fox says the FCC does not have the authority to order

arbitration, and that if it tried to compel carriage, it would be a

violation of the First Amendment and the takings clause of the Fifth

Amendment. "The Commission cannot mandate carriage

of a broadcaster's signal without its consent," Fox said.

Cable operators are quite familiar with the argument.

They themselves have made it in arguing for getting rid of the

must-carry requirement in which the government mandates carriage of a

broadcasters' signal whether cable operators consent or

not.