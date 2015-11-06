Fox Business Sets GOP Debate Lineups

Fox Business Network has announced the lineups for its Nov. 10 Republican presidential debates based on poll results.

The undercard debate will start at 7 p.m., not 6 p.m., last an hour and feature four candidates: Mike Huckabee and Gov. Chris Christie, who had been in the main event debates previously; Bobby Jindal; and Rick Santorum.

The undercard will be moderated by FBN anchors Trish Regan and Sandra Smith and the Wall Street Journal’s Gerald Seib—WSJ is cosponsoring the debate.

Moderating the main event will be FBN anchors Maria Bartiromo and Neil Cavuto and WSJ editor-in-chief Gerard Baker. It will feature Donald Trump, Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Jeb Bush, Carly Fiorina, John Kasich and Rand Paul.

Candidates in the main event had to average at least a 2.5% score based on four national polls—Fox News, Investor’s Business Daily/TIPP, Quinnipiac University, and The Wall Street Journal/NBC News.

The undercard had to pull at least 1% but less than 2.5%.