Fox Business Inks Lydia Hu as Correspondent

Fox Business Network has signed New York based investigative reporter Lydia Hu as a correspondent, the network said Thursday.

Hu will begin her tenure as a New York based correspondent at the channel on Feb. 15, network executives said.

Hu formerly worked as a general assignment reporter for NY1 in New York, covering among other stories the plight of New York City hospitals throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to joining NY1, Hu served as an investigative reporter and weekend evening anchor at Fox affiliate WRBC-TV in Birmingham, Ala. She got her start in the industry as an intern in the investigative unit at New York NBC affiliate WNBC-TV.

