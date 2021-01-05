FBN Tackles Senate Run-off

Fox Business Network is joining Fox News in providing special coverage of the Georgia Senate run-off election Tuesday night (Jan. 5).

The outcome will determine control of the Senate and whether the Democrats control all the levers with which to execute on President-elect Joe Biden's agenda.

FBN coverage will begin at 6-7 p.m. with an extended version of Lou Dobbs Tonight, then continue at 7 p.m. with a prime time special, FOX Business Presents Battle for America: Senate Showdown, anchored by SVP and managing editor of business news Neil Cavuto.

The special will feature a rotating panel of analysts/experts including Dobbs, Charles Payne, Elizabeth MacDonald, Lisa "Kennedy" Montgomery and Gerry Baker.