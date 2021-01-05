FBN Tackles Senate Run-off
Cavuto to anchor coverage beginning at 7 p.m.
Fox Business Network is joining Fox News in providing special coverage of the Georgia Senate run-off election Tuesday night (Jan. 5).
Also Read: Fox News to Blanket Run-off
The outcome will determine control of the Senate and whether the Democrats control all the levers with which to execute on President-elect Joe Biden's agenda.
FBN coverage will begin at 6-7 p.m. with an extended version of Lou Dobbs Tonight, then continue at 7 p.m. with a prime time special, FOX Business Presents Battle for America: Senate Showdown, anchored by SVP and managing editor of business news Neil Cavuto.
The special will feature a rotating panel of analysts/experts including Dobbs, Charles Payne, Elizabeth MacDonald, Lisa "Kennedy" Montgomery and Gerry Baker.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.