Fox News Coverage to Blanket Georgia Run-Off

Fox News is planning extensive live coverage of Tuesday's (Jan. 5) run-off elections for two Georgia Senate seats. The results will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control that chamber.



Coverage begins Monday night (Jan. 4) with a two-hour special (6-8 p.m.), The Battle for America: The Georgia Senate Runoffs with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, hosted by Special Report's Baier and The Story's McCallum.



On Tuesday, Bill Hemmer will anchor Bill Hemmer Reports at 3 p.m. from Atlanta, while MacCallum will guest anchor Your World with Neil Cavuto (4 p.m.), also from Georgia.



Hemmer will break down the numbers on election eve while anchor Shannon Bream will report from Washington on Fox News Vote Analysis data.



Also pitching in on election coverage will be Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace, senior political analyst Brit Hume The Five's Dana Perino and Jual Williams, as well as correspondents deployed throughout the state.



Gillian Turner and Jon Scott will anchor overnight coverage at 1-4 a.m.