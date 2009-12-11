Fox Blasts TWC over Retrans Filing
Fox responded to TimeWarner Cable's FCC filing in support of Mediacom 's retransmission-consentcomplaint against Sinclair Broadcast Group, calling it an attempt by TWC to interfere
with Fox's affiliate relationships.
In its Dec. 10 response, Fox Cable Networks called the filing
"an extension of its desperate campaign to mask its impressive profits and
instead malign its program suppliers' efforts to receive fair
compensation.
"Rather than legal and public relations maneuverings," the
statement continued, "Time Warner Cable would be better served by acknowledging
the tremendous value provided by its content partners."
Time Warner Cable, which announced a retrans deal with
Sinclair Dec. 7, said Fox had "brazenly sought to hijack the
retransmission consent process" by inserting itself into its affiliates'
retrans negotiations.
"Time Warner Cable has a signed agreement with Sinclair
Broadcasting and there is no reason the FCC should intervene on a contract the
Company executed in good faith," said the company in a statement.
"This filing (in a matter between Mediacom and Sinclair, not even
involving Time Warner or Fox) is obviously just an attempt to undermine and
interfere with Fox's existing contractual relationship with its affiliate
stations as well as artificially influence the negotiation process."
The FCC is currently considering a complaint by Mediacom
that Sinclair was not been bargaining in good faith, as FCC rules require,
though the definition of good faith bargaining is not spelled out.
