Fox Blasts TWC over Retrans Filing

Fox responded to TimeWarner Cable's FCC filing in support of Mediacom 's retransmission-consentcomplaint against Sinclair Broadcast Group, calling it an attempt by TWC to interfere

with Fox's affiliate relationships.

In its Dec. 10 response, Fox Cable Networks called the filing

"an extension of its desperate campaign to mask its impressive profits and

instead malign its program suppliers' efforts to receive fair

compensation.

"Rather than legal and public relations maneuverings," the

statement continued, "Time Warner Cable would be better served by acknowledging

the tremendous value provided by its content partners."

Time Warner Cable, which announced a retrans deal with

Sinclair Dec. 7, said Fox had "brazenly sought to hijack the

retransmission consent process" by inserting itself into its affiliates'

retrans negotiations.

"Time Warner Cable has a signed agreement with Sinclair

Broadcasting and there is no reason the FCC should intervene on a contract the

Company executed in good faith," said the company in a statement.

"This filing (in a matter between Mediacom and Sinclair, not even

involving Time Warner or Fox) is obviously just an attempt to undermine and

interfere with Fox's existing contractual relationship with its affiliate

stations as well as artificially influence the negotiation process."

The FCC is currently considering a complaint by Mediacom

that Sinclair was not been bargaining in good faith, as FCC rules require,

though the definition of good faith bargaining is not spelled out.