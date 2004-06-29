Fox Bets on Live Poker
Fox Sports Net said it will provide the first-ever "live" coverage of a poker tournament July 14.
Well, almost live. Fox Sport will cover the final round of the American Poker Championships from Turning Stone Resort & Casino in upstate New York on a five-second delay (we suppose just in case the losers are too expressive in defeat).
Fox is also adding a new computer system to help with on-screen card identification.
