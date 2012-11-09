Fox Appeals Hopper Decision to Ninth Circuit
Fox late Friday filed an appeal to the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit asking the court to block Dish's AutoHopad-skipping function.
That
followed a California District Court denial of Fox's request for a preliminaryinjunction while that court hears Fox's challenge.
Fox
had said it would appeal that decision, or at least the part about not granting
the injunction. Fox says the decision, which was sealed, concluded the AutoHop
function is copyright infringement. Dish says it did not.
Fox
had asked the lower court for "preliminary and permanent injunctive relief
against Defendants' unlawful scheme to profit from an unprecedented and
unauthorized new system for violating Plaintiffs' copyrights in prime time
network television programming."
In
the underlying case, which has yet to be tried, charges copyright infringement
and breach of contract. Fox is seeking to enjoin Dish's auto-hop service plus
an award of compensatory and statutory damages, costs and attorney's fees.
