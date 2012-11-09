Fox Appeals Hopper Decision to Ninth Circuit

Fox late Friday filed an appeal to the U.S.

Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit asking the court to block Dish's AutoHopad-skipping function.

That

followed a California District Court denial of Fox's request for a preliminaryinjunction while that court hears Fox's challenge.

Fox

had said it would appeal that decision, or at least the part about not granting

the injunction. Fox says the decision, which was sealed, concluded the AutoHop

function is copyright infringement. Dish says it did not.

Fox

had asked the lower court for "preliminary and permanent injunctive relief

against Defendants' unlawful scheme to profit from an unprecedented and

unauthorized new system for violating Plaintiffs' copyrights in prime time

network television programming."

In

the underlying case, which has yet to be tried, charges copyright infringement

and breach of contract. Fox is seeking to enjoin Dish's auto-hop service plus

an award of compensatory and statutory damages, costs and attorney's fees.