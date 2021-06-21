Fox Airs TMZ Report on UFOs June 29

Fox airs TMZ Investigates: UFOs: The Pentagon Proof June 29. The Pentagon is scheduled to release a declassified report on UFOs in the coming weeks, and the TMZ special sheds light on what might be revealed.

“TMZ will walk viewers through UFO footage, including a never-before-seen video of UFOs from the deck of a USS naval ship, and speak with some of the people who experienced it firsthand. Interviews will feature senators, military pilots, a Harvard scientist, former Pentagon officials and the two people who pushed the government to release information it has held secret for more than 70 years,” said Fox.

The Harvey Levin-produced special runs for 60 minutes.

“Interest in UFOs and extra-terrestrial life are at an all-time high,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials, Fox Entertainment. “They are history’s great unknown, and this special, led by Harvey and his team, will be a deep and far-reaching examination of the most up-to-date findings and evidence to try to answer one of the most vexing questions ever: ‘Are we not alone?’”

The special will focus on what Fox calls “a massive government cover-up and the retaliation that pilots, scientists, Pentagon officials and others suffered by pressing for the truth.” The investigation asks if the Pentagon release “tells the real story,” and if not, how to get the answers to people’s questions.

“The Pentagon's report will be as important for what it doesn’t answer as what it does,” said Levin. “The show is a process of elimination of sorts, taking theories off the table and seeing what we’re left with will undoubtedly be pretty amazing.”

UFOs: The Pentagon Proof is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures. Ryan Regan executive produces with Levin.