The Watchman: TMZ Breaks Down Megxit; Everything Is Awesome About Fox Lego Show

Special Harry and Meghan: The Royals in Crisis airs on Fox Jan. 29. TMZ looks into the de-royaling of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Executive producer Harvey Levin said much of the work involves sorting the truth from the made-up stuff about the royals.

What did TMZ find? While the U.K. media is pinning Megxit on Meghan Markle, Levin said Harry was departing no matter what. “If Prince Harry never met Meghan Markle, he still would have eventually left Great Britain,” said Levin. “He didn’t want to be a royal.”

Blaming Markle, he added, is unfair. “I think that’s a really bad rap,” he said. “He was destined to leave.”

'Harry and Meghan: The Royals in Crisis'

Harry was never happier than when he was serving in the military in Afghanistan, according to Levin.

Mark Cuban, Dr. Phil and Lisa Vanderpump are among those who weigh in on the special. Levin sees the departing royals going into entertainment; Cuban calls them the “Junior Obamas” for their production ambitions.

Watchman asked Levin about the first thing he said to the TMZ crew when they met to discuss the Harry and Meghan special. “F*** — they want this a week from Wednesday?” he said.

Lego Masters begins on Fox Feb. 5, with hardcore builder folks getting their hands on an unlimited stash of Legos — uh, welcome to The Watchman’s basement — and coming up with mind-blowing constructions. They are, in Lego-speak, AFOLs, or Adult Fans of Legos.

Will Arnett, who voiced Lego Batman in The Lego Movie franchise, hosts.

Sharon Levy, executive producer, said the tone of the show is consistent with the tone of the movies. “It’s just an aspirational show — good storytelling, great characters, a great host, tons of humor,” she said.

The builders work in teams of two. A crew of judges rates their work, and when it’s over, one team remains. They don’t build from instructions. They build from their creativity, coming up with super-strong bridges, Star Wars robots and other fun stuff.

“It isn’t a show about building sets from a box,” said Levy. “It’s about real artistic people who are passionate in this medium, creating things that will blow your mind.”

Levy hopes the show will inspire kids to put down their devices and build. “It’s inspirational to anyone watching to go make something,” she said. “Get off the screens, and just go make something.”

Lego Masters is an opportunity for the producers to look super-cool to their kids. Executive producer DJ Nurre mentioned his son sizing up the situation one morning: “He said, I’m going to go to school and you’re gonna watch TV and play with Legos. Is that what’s happening?”