Forward Auction Application Window Opens

The application window for wireless operators (or cable operators or anyone else) interested in bidding on reclaimed broadcast spectrum in the forward part of the incentive auction opened at noon Jan. 27, one day after the planned opening.

The window was delayed due to the snow-related government closings that extended through Tuesday (Jan. 26).

As a result, the window will be open an extra day, closing at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 instead of 9.

The window for broadcaster participation is already closed.

The next big auction date following that Feb. 10 deadline is Feb. 29, when the FCC is holding a tutorial on the bidding and post-auction process tutorial.