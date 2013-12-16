FORUM 14 Heads to Atlanta

The Association of Cable Communications is marching to Atlanta for its FORUM 2014 annual conference, and has tapped two Atlanta-based executives to head up the conference.

FORUM 2014 will be held June 3-5 at the Omni hotel at CNN Center. Cochairing the conference will be Misty Skedgell from Turner Broadcasting and Mallard Holliday from Cox, which are both based in the city.

ACC noted that others including Comcast and Weather Channel have major presences in Atlanta, and that the new streetcar system will be up and running by then.