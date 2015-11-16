Former Senator Landrieu Joins CenturyLink Board

Former Senator Mary Landrieu (D-La.) has joined the board of CenturyLink.

She will take the seat held by former Cox EVP Fred Nichols, who died earlier this year.

Landrieu has not been named to any board committee, but will be sometime next year.

“CenturyLink is a true Louisiana success story and I appreciate the opportunity to be a part of this dynamic organization,” Landrieu said in a statement. “It’s been a thrill to watch it grow from a rural telephone provider to a global technology company, and I look forward to working with fellow members of the board and management to help it continue to grow in the future.”