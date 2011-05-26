Former Rep. Boucher Backs AT&TT-Mobile

Rick Boucher, former Democratic

chairman of the House Communications Subcommittee, says he "strongly

supports" AT&T's $39 billion purchase of T Mobile and that the

benefits of broadband deployment "trump" any objections to the deal.

The deal was getting a once-over

in the House Judiciary Committee's competition subcommittee Thursday, which

prompted Boucher's comment to B&C/Multi.

"I think the foremost

challenge that we have in telecommunications today is making broadband

available universally throughout the nation," he told B&C/Multi.

"The president has set a target of 98% of the country having access to

broadband within five years. The AT&T T-Mobile merger standing alone will

virtually achieve the President's goal by expanding broadband to 97% of the U.S. population within that time frame."

AT&T has said that it needs T

Mobiles' spectrum and the additional 30 million sub base to justify deploying

next generation broadband to an additional 55 million people, including rural

areas--like many in Boucher's former district in southwestern Virginia.

"I think satisfying the

greatest single telecom challenge our nation faces outweighs all of the

arguments the opponents might make against this merger. So, I strongly support

it. I think it is fundamentally in the nation's interest."

Boucher, who was defeated in

November after 14 terms in Congress, is honorary chairman of the Internet

Innovation Alliance, whose members include AT&T. He is also partner in law

firm Sidley & Austin in charge of its "government strategies"

practice.