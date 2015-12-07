Former Legal Advisor to FCC's Wheeler Joins Willkie Farr

Daniel Alvarez, former legal advisor to FCC chairman Tom Wheeler, has joined Willkie Farr & Gallagher as a partner in its Washington office.

Alvarez helped develop the FCC's Open Internet policy, which is being challenged in court, as well as on privacy, cybersecurity and broadband competition. The chairman's view is that ISPs are potential snakes in the virtuous garden of Web surfers getting to whatever site they want at the fastest speeds and most competitive prices possible, all in the interests of the overarching goal of universal broadband deployment and uptake.

Alvarez is returning to the law firm, where he practiced for eight years before joining the FCC, specializing in communications. He exited the FCC in September after two years as the chairman's wireline, public safety and homeland security legal advisor.

Willkie Farr has more than 650 attorneys in nine offices here and abroad.