Former FCC Officials Seek Redskin Name Change

Updated 12 p.m. ET

Led by former FCC chairman Reed Hundt, a dozen former FCC

officials, activists and others have written

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder asking him to change the name of the

football team, suggesting broadcasters are breaking the law by using the name

on the airwaves.

In addition to the letter, Hundt wrote an op ed in

the Washington Post on Friday saying that the FCC "clearly has

the authority to investigate whether broadcasters' use of derogatory names to

describe sports teams and players comports with the public interest."

And he would like them to use it.

Hundt told B&C

that his first choice would be for Snyder to change the name, but if that

didn't happen, for broadcasters not to use it on-air, and for the FCC to

actively investigate whether its use constitutes indecency. "The FCC

chairman and commissioners ought to speak up right now. They don't have to say

they have to regulate, but they ought to say what the right answer is. It's not

their job to be silent."

An FCC spokesperson declined comment.

"I would rather Mr. Snyder be the leader," Hundt

said. If not, he said, "broadcasters have a long history of responding

positively and leading cultural change." Hundt said that if broadcasters stopped using the name in their next football broadcasts, "it would be changed by halftime."

Citing several examples including Jimmy "the

Greek" Snyder's firing by CBS over racially stereotyped remarks about

black athletes, Hundt said that "If broadcasters follow their own

tradition, they will insist that Snyder no longer put them in the intolerable

position of using a derogatory term to describe his team. So, too, should the

FCC applaud broadcasters for pursuing the name change."

Responding to Hundt's call on broadcasters, Dennis Wharton,

executive VP of the National Association of Broadcasters, said: "We

appreciate former chairman Hundt's acknowledgement of how broadcasters have

brought about positive social change. But given that the former chairman has

admitted that he has always wanted to replace broadcasting with broadband as

the national communications medium, is he also encouraging all of his Silicon

Valley friends never to use the term 'Redskins' as well."

In the letter, which uses three x's rather than the

"Red" in Redskins, they say the term is the most derogatory name a

Native American can be called and is an "unequivocal racial slur"

akin to the n-word.

They liken the use of Redskin to an obscenity, which is

illegal on the airwaves in any form, rather than simply indecency, which is

restricted to certain times of day, though Hundt told B&C he thought indecency was the category in which he would

put the term. "This medium uses government-owned airwaves in exchange for

an understanding that it will promote the public interest. Similarly, it is

inappropriate for broadcasters to use racial epithets as part of normal

everyday reporting... We ask you to help broadcasters and the public achieve a

higher consciousness by leading the name change."

Among those also signing the letter were former Hundt aide

and broadband plan architect Blair Levin, David Honig of the Minority Media and

Telecommunications Council, former FCC commissioners Jonathan Adelstein and

Nicholas Johnson, Public Knowledge president Gigi Sohn and former Media Access Project

head Andrew Jay Schwartzman.

There have been periodic efforts to get the Washington team

to change its name, including trying to use a stick on broadcasters rather than

appeal to their role as cultural thought leaders.

For instance, back in 2005, Washington attorney John

Banzhaf, who helped sue tobacco ads off the airwaves in the late 1960s, was in

the midst of a campaign to remove "Redskin" from the nation's broadcast

vernacular--or at least limit its use--by threatening to go after station

licenses in Washington.

He sent registered letters to the four biggest stations in

D.C.-WJLA, WUSA, WTTG and WRC-advising them of a federal appeals court decision

that he said put the Washington Redskin trademarks in jeopardy by "restoring

the unanimous finding by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board that the word

'Redskins' was so racially derogatory and offensive that the trademarks should

be invalidated."

That was the same year that the National Collegiate Athletic

Association said team names like Seminoles, Indians and Braves were abusive and

hostile and that it would require schools who keep those names to obscure them

during any NCAA-hosted championship. The College of William & Mary was one

school that dropped the Indian name and mascot, replacing it with Tribe.