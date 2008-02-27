Former FCC General Counsel Sam Feder Lands at Jenner & Block

Sam Feder, who had been the Federal Communications Commission's general counsel until exiting that post in January, got a new gig.

Feder, who had been general counsel since 2005, is joining law firm Jenner & Block as a partner.

"Sam provided exceptional legal advice on every matter we faced and also played a crucial role in policy development," FCC chairman Kevin Martin said in a statement announcing Feder's new job. "I have worked with Sam since the day I became a commissioner in 2001, and I will greatly miss his excellent judgment and wise counsel. He will be sorely missed by all of us.”

Martin named Feder's replacement, Matthew Berry, in January, but Wednesday marked his official departure.